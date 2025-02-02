Deva Day 3 Box Office Trends: Shahid Kapoor’s movie continues to struggle for a magical jump

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Deva isn't performing as per the expectations. The psychological action-thriller fell prey to weak promotions and mixed audience reception.

Deva struggles for the good momentum; needs better hold

After posting a lackluster opening on its premiere day, Deva saw a nominal jump on Saturday. As per current trends, its hold is quite similar to its Day 2 even today, i.e., the first Sunday. In an ideal situation, the movie should have clocked a double-digit figure on its Day 2 and Day 3.

For the unversed, the Shahid Kapoor movie has smashed Rs 12 crore in its two days of theatrical run. The third day is expected to be in the range of Rs 7 crore. These are early estimates based on its hold till afternoon shows; a slightly better occupancy is expected in the evening and night shows. The final estimates on Deva’s Day 3 box office figure will be shared in the night around 10:30 PM.

Deva meets with mixed word-of-mouth; fate sealed

The Rosshan Andrrews directorial met with mixed-bag reactions among the audience and critics. Had the movie received a superlative word-of-mouth, things could have been different. The movie is also facing the holdover release, Sky Force. It will see another competition from Badass Ravikumar and the Hollywood re-release Interstellar from next week onwards.

Though Deva was expected to perform well, it disappointed with its muted growth at the box office. The fate of Deva is almost sealed; however, it will be interesting to see how the action-thriller performs on the weekdays.

