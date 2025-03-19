Dragon Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan eyes to enter Rs 150 crore club; weekend holds crucial

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon has been on a spectacular box office run since its release on February 21, 2025. Even after 26 days, the Tamil action entertainer is going strong, eyeing the prestigious Rs 150 crore club this weekend. With back-to-back stellar collections, the film has cemented Pradeep’s position as a bankable star. However, the upcoming weekend will determine whether it can push past the finish line or fall just short.

Adding an interesting twist to the box office journey, Dragon is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday, March 21. The question remains whether the OTT debut affects its theatrical earnings, or if it could sustain its momentum and achieve the milestone before the digital release. With three Telugu films hitting cinemas this Friday, the competition at the box office is heating up.

The following films are set to release this weekend:

Shanmukha

A gripping action thriller starring Aadi Sai Kumar and Avika Gor. With Ravi Basrur, the man behind KGF and Salaar, handling the music, expectations are high. However, its low promotional buzz could impact the opening numbers.

Tuk Tuk

A high-spirited comedy from director Supreeth C Krishna, Tuk Tuk stars Roshan, who is already basking in the success of Court State vs A Nobody at the box office. With momentum on his side, this film could ride the wave of his growing popularity. Adding to his credentials, Roshan also played the young Rudra in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, making Tuk Tuk an exciting project to watch out for.

Pelli Kaani Prasad

A laugh-out-loud take on dowry traditions, Comedian Sapthagiri's Pelli Kaani Prasad follows the hero's desperate attempts to get married while navigating his father’s hefty ₹2 crore demand. Just as all hope seems lost, an astrologer’s prediction shakes things up, turning his wedding woes into a hilarious race against fate. Starring Priyanka Sharma as the leading lady, the film is backed by the seasoned team at Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC). With amazing marketing expertise and solid theater allocations, Pelli Kaani Prasad is poised to make a mark with family audiences if the content clicks.

Will Dragon Become 2025’s First Tamil Film to Cross Rs 150 Crore?

With no major Tamil or Telugu releases this Saturday and Sunday, Dragon has a clear playing field to dominate the box office. If it holds strong over the weekend, it could officially become the first Tamil film of 2025 to hit the Rs 150 crore milestone! All eyes are now on Friday’s crucial numbers. Will it make history or face a last-minute setback?