Box Office: Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, Padmaavat, and more; 5 most expensive Indian films and their theatrical performances

Indian cinema has produced several big-budgeted movies over the years. While some movies became successful while recovering its production costs, some didn't do much wonders. Today, we are listing down some of the most expensive films of India and how they performed at the box office during their respective releases.

5 Most Expensive Films At The Indian Box Office

1. KALKI 2898 AD

Released in 2024, Kalki 2898 AD starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and others. The epic mythological science fiction film was made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore. It grossed Rs 735 crore at the Indian box office.

2. PUSHPA 2: THE RULE

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule was released later the same year. Made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise was headlined by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The 2024 mass action drama earned Rs 1381 crore gross in India.

3. THUGS OF HINDOSTAN

Starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, and others, Thugs of Hindostan was released in 2018. Vijay Krishna Acharya's helmer was made on a budget of Rs 300 crore and earned a gross collection of Rs 184 crore in Indian markets.

4. BAAHUBALI 2: THE CONCLUSION

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the second installment of the Baahubali franchise, is one of the most expensive movies to be produced in India. SS Rajamouli's directorial was produced in the budget of Rs 250 crore. Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer grossed Rs 1347 crore in India.

5. PADMAAVAT

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat was made on a budget of Rs 215 crore. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, the 2018 magnum opus fetched Rs 380 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Most Expensive Indian Movies Ranked As Per Their Respective Budgets

Movies Year Of Release Budget Gross India Collections Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs 600 crore Rs 735 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule 2024 Rs 500 crore Rs 1381 crore Thugs of Hindostan 2018 Rs 300 crore Rs 184 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 2017 Rs 250 crore Rs 1347 crore Padmaavat 2018 Rs 215 crore Rs 380 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.