Box Office: Priyadarshi’s Court State vs a Nobody defies odds; holds strong on Day 5 with Rs 4 crore Worldwide

They say content is king, and Court: State vs A Nobody is proving just that! The Priyadarshi starrer, which hit theaters on March 14, has been pulling in solid numbers, surprising both trade analysts and audiences. While most midweek collections tend to take a dip, this courtroom drama is holding its ground with a steady ₹4 crore on Day 5, taking its total worldwide earnings to ₹31 crore.

Box Office Tracker: A Winning Streak

Day Worldwide Collections 1 Rs 8 crore 2 Rs 7 crore 3 Rs 8 crore 4 Rs 4 crore 5 Rs 4 crore Total Rs 31 crore

This isn’t just Priyadarshi’s victory But it’s also a testament to producer Nani’s sharp marketing strategy. From continuous promotions to tapping into digital buzz, everything fell into place to give Court a strong run. Add to that the overwhelmingly positive word-of-mouth, and the film has managed to defy the typical weekday slowdown.

A Surprise International Sensation

Beyond the domestic box office, Court is making waves in the U.S., inching closer to the $1 million mark. A Priyadarshi led film reaching such milestones overseas is unheard of, making this success even sweeter.

What’s Next?

The real test lies in the next few days, but with no big releases lined up this Friday, Court has a clear playing field. If it continues this momentum through the weekend, we might just witness one of the most unexpected box office triumphs of the year!

One thing is certain, Court: State vs A Nobody has proved that great content, the right promotions, and audience support can turn any film into a winner. The verdict? This one’s a blockbuster in the making!

