Dragon OTT release date: When and where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan's Tamil comedy film online

Dragon is a Tamil comedy-drama film that premiered on the big screen on February 21. Featuring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the movie received positive responses in theatersA despite its clash with Dhanush's NEEK. Those who missed watching this coming-of-age film in cinemas can now catch it online as it prepares for its OTT debut.

When and where to watch Dragon

Dragon will start streaming on Netflix from March 21. Announcing on X, the OTT platform wrote, "Some dragons don’t breathe fire, because their comebacks are hotter. Watch Dragon on Netflix, out 21 March in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Dragon

The story of Dragon follows the life of Ragavan, a once-diligent student who turns rebellious after facing rejection, earning the nickname "Dragon" in college. Known for his notoriety and poor academics, he later forges a degree to secure a high-paying IT job and gains the admiration of businessman Parasuram, who offers his daughter Pallavi’s hand in marriage.

However, when his secret is at risk of being exposed, Dragon is given a chance to clear his arrears within three months. With support from his former girlfriend Keerthi, he works hard but unknowingly passes using unfair means, costing his classmate Venkat a Google job.

Stricken with guilt, he confesses the truth, calls off his wedding, and serves six months in prison. Upon release, he starts fresh as a food delivery agent while resuming his education and this forms the main storyline of the film.

Cast and crew of Dragon

The film Dragon is directed and written by Ashwath Marimuthu, with production handled by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh. The movie features cinematography by Niketh Bommireddy, editing by Pradeep E. Ragav, and a musical score composed by Leon James.

The cast includes Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role as D. Ragavan, also known as "Dragon," alongside Anupama Parameswaran as Keerthi. Kayadu Lohar portrays Pallavi Parasuram, with her voice dubbed by Savitha Radhakrishnan, while Mysskin plays the role of S. Mayilvahanan.

Are you excited to watch Dragon on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.