Ek Villain Returns Opening Day Box Office: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor film opens at 6.50 crore - Decent start

Ek Villain Returns has taken a fair start at the box office on Friday as according to early estimates, the film has clocked an opening day collection in the range of Rs 6.30 to 6.70 crore. The morning shows indicated an opening of Rs 6 crore, but the occupancy spiked as the day progressed, especially in the mass belts. Some single screens in tier 2 belts even clocked an occupancy as high as 70 percent, which is very good for the cast in question in today's time. Ek Villain Returns features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead.

The opening day was aided by the franchise factor, as the music of Ek Villain (2014) is relevant even today. While the start is decent, the makers could have pushed the opening in the vicinity of Rs 8 crore with a better music album. The three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, have collected Rs 3.10 crore on the opening day, with non national chains contributing around Rs 3.40 crore. The positive sign for Ek Villain Returns lies in the fact that the occupancy elevated through the day, which lays a platform for growth on Saturday.

With a Rs 6.50 crore start, the movie will be targetting an opening weekend in the vicinity of Rs 22 crore and then depending on the Monday hold to hit the half century mark in the long run. As far as financials are concerned, the team has pre-sold the satellite, digital, music and overseas rights, which has led to the recovery of Rs 61 crore. Much like all the pandemic films, the backend deals have put the producers in a good position, but as we always say, verdict of any feature film depends on the theatrical run and EVR too needs to hit the half century number in the longer run.

There isn't enough clarity on the audience talk around the film as yet and if it manages to show a daily jump on Saturday and Sunday, it will put the film in a good position to hold on Monday, but a flat weekend trend might put too much of pressure for the weekday trend. The start here is indeed a positive sign, but it's long way to go. Ek Villain Returns has clocked the 7th biggest opening for a Bollywood film this year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bachchan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Gangubai, Shamshera and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Also Read| Ek Villain Returns Box Office Preview: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor starrer runtime, screen count & opening day