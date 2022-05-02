EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh & Bhumi Pednekar in talks for Meri Patni Ka Remake with Arjun Kapoor

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Arjun Kapoor is teaming up with Mudassar Aziz on an out and out comedy to be produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. Soon after, we reported that the film in question is titled Meri Patni Ka Remake and will go on floors in the second half of 2022. And now, we have learnt that the comic caper will feature not one, but two female leads. According to our sources, the teams are in advanced talks with Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar to play the female lead in this film.

“Even the title suggests that the script revolves around not one but two female protagonists. After contemplating on various names, the team has initiated conversations with Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar to step in to play two of the most important characters of the film. The humour of the Meri Patni Ka Remake is very much like Govinda films from the 90s,” revealed a source close to the development.

The paperwork and other formalities are expected to be locked in a fortnight. The conversations now are proceeding in the right direction. Meri Patni Ka Remake is slated to go on floors around June/July this year with a start to finish schedule. Details about the plot have been kept under wraps for now. Apart from the three leads, a big ensemble is expected to come on board the project to raise the comic quotient.

Meri Patni Ka Remake is currently in the pre-production stage. It marks the second collaboration of Bhumi with Mudassar after Pati Patni Aur Woh, whereas Rakul will be working with the filmmaker for the first time. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Meri Patni Ka Remake.

