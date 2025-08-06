Fantastic Four Box Office: Pedro Pascal's superhero movie records 6th biggest 2nd Tuesday after entering USD 200 million club in US

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, and others, is performing well at the box office. The MCU movie started on a solid note but is witnessing drops in the second week. It entered the USD 200 million club in the US on the second Monday.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps records 6th biggest 2nd Tuesday of 2025

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, debuted with a bang and marched to the USD 200 million mark in the second week. The movie further grossed USD 6.3 million on its discounted Tuesday, taking the total domestic cume to USD 207.9 million.

The Pedro Pascal starrer registered a huge drop of over 55% on its first Tuesday. Moreover, the MCU movie recorded the 6th biggest second Tuesday of 2025. It remained behind Superman (USD 10.1 million), Lilo & Stitch (USD 8.5 million), A Minecraft Movie (USD 7.5 million), Sinners (USD 6.9 million), and Jurassic World Rebirth (USD 6.9 million).

Based on the current trends, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is heading towards a finish of around USD 280 to USD 295 million in the US.

Currently, the worldwide cume of The Fantastic Four is slightly above the USD 375 million mark. It is heading towards the USD 400 million mark now, and is likely to clinch it in the 3rd weekend. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from there on. The lifetime cume of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is likely to be under the USD 500 million mark at the worldwide box office.

