Fantastic Four nears USD 400 million at Worldwide Box Office, Marvel superhero film drops in its second weekend
The Fantastic Four: First Steps has grossed USD 368 million at the worldwide box office. The Pedro Pascal starrer had a 66 percent drop in the second weekend compared to the first.
Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been playing in cinemas for over a week. Led by Pedro Pascal, the new release marks the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series. Also featuring Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner, Fantastic Four has dropped in its second weekend.
Fantastic Four collects USD 368 million worldwide
Produced under the banner of Marvel Studios, Fantastic Four has witnessed a 66 percent drop in the second weekend at the worldwide box office. The Pedro Pascal-led movie has earned USD 198.4 million in the US and USD 170.3 million in international markets so far.
The cume collection of Matt Shakman’s latest directorial stands at USD 368.7 million in global markets.
Particulars
Gross Worldwide Collections
United States
USD 198.4 million
International
USD 170.3 million
Worldwide
USD 368.7 million
Fantastic Four to cross USD 400 million in the third week
Made on a massive budget of USD 200 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now eyeing to cross the USD 400 million mark at the global box office. The film is expected to achieve this feat in the third week of its theatrical release.
Set in the 1960s of a retro-futuristic world, the American superhero flick also features Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson in key roles. It is distributed under the banner of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.
Based on the Marvel Comics superhero team, the Fantastic Four, it is competing with Hollywood releases like F1: The Movie, Superman, and Jurassic World: Rebirth globally.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is running in theaters. The tickets for the movie can be booked online or directly at the cinema halls. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
