Fantastic Four nears USD 400 million at Worldwide box office, Marvel superhero film drops in its second weekend

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been playing in cinemas for over a week. Led by Pedro Pascal, the new release marks the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series. Also featuring Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner, Fantastic Four has dropped in its second weekend.

Advertisement

Fantastic Four collects USD 368 million worldwide

Produced under the banner of Marvel Studios, Fantastic Four has witnessed a 66 percent drop in the second weekend at the worldwide box office. The Pedro Pascal-led movie has earned USD 198.4 million in the US and USD 170.3 million in international markets so far.

The cume collection of Matt Shakman’s latest directorial stands at USD 368.7 million in global markets.

Particulars Gross Worldwide Collections United States USD 198.4 million International USD 170.3 million Worldwide USD 368.7 million

Fantastic Four to cross USD 400 million in the third week

Made on a massive budget of USD 200 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now eyeing to cross the USD 400 million mark at the global box office. The film is expected to achieve this feat in the third week of its theatrical release.

Set in the 1960s of a retro-futuristic world, the American superhero flick also features Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson in key roles. It is distributed under the banner of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Advertisement

Based on the Marvel Comics superhero team, the Fantastic Four, it is competing with Hollywood releases like F1: The Movie, Superman, and Jurassic World: Rebirth globally.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is running in theaters. The tickets for the movie can be booked online or directly at the cinema halls. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: The Fantastic Four First Steps Review: Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby led superhero movie stays true to its name; Delivers edge-of-the-seat thrills