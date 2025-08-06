North America Premiere Advance Booking Update: Coolie and War 2 engage in a nail-biting contest for Telugu version; Rajinikanth starrer leads

Coolie and War 2 are engaging in a nail-biting contest for Telugu version in North America. Both movies are mega budget spectacles that warrant a big screen experience. With 8 days to release, Coolie leads War 2 by a slim margin of USD 55k. Coolie's advances sit at around USD 225k, as compared to War 2's 170k. It is going to be a close fight and there are chances for War 2 to take the lead eventually, due to the availability of premium screens.

Coolie's Telugu Version Leads War 2's Telugu Version At The North America Box Office For The Premieres

The overall advances of Coolie stand at over USD 1.2 million in North America, as compared to USD 230k of War 2. However, one thing that needs to be clarified is that War 2 is a Bollywood movie and this is a rare movie with North America premieres. Most other Bollywood movies release without premieres. Through the course of its run, War 2 will close in the gap. If the film's reception is up to the mark, it may end up being the bigger grosser between the two as well.

Coolie Is Set To Take A Bigger Opening Than War 2; The Lifetime Battle Is Going To Be Very Close

The day 1 global collections of Coolie are set to be greater than War 2. Since the announcement of both movies, War 2 always looked like the movie to take the bigger opening. However, due to the confused marketing and positioning, Coolie is now going to be the bigger opener. Since Hindi movies are leggie, War 2 is likely to trend better if both movies get a similar word of mouth. We are heading for a very close battle at the box office. The last time two movies engaged in a battle this close was when Singham Again clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While Singham Again took the bigger opening, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ended with a slightly higher worldwide gross. Singham Again ended as an average earner while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was adjudged a super-hit.

War 2 And Coolie In Theatres

Both War 2 and Coolie release on 14th August, 2025, with North America premieres from August 13. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

