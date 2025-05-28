Box Office: Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning sets franchise Memorial Day record with USD 15M Monday and USD 79M 4-day domestic debut

Tom Cruise’s swan song as Ethan Hunt is off to a roaring start. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has set a new Memorial Day Monday record for the franchise with a strong USD 15 million, just a 20.6 percent drop from its Sunday gross. The figure beat Mission: Impossible 2’s USD 13 million, the previous franchise best for the holiday, and pushed the film’s four-day domestic debut to USD 79 million.

With the performance, The Final Reckoning lands the 16th biggest Memorial Day weekend opening of all time, edging past Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (USD 78.5 million). Impressively, it also makes Cruise the only star with three titles in the all-time Memorial Day Top 20: Mission: Impossible 2, Top Gun: Maverick, and now The Final Reckoning.

The film’s performance so far is particularly notable given its challenges. It faced stiff competition from several major box office performers, had fewer showings due to its extended runtime, and played in the fewest number of theaters for a Mission: Impossible release since Ghost Protocol. Still, Cruise’s star power and the franchise’s reputation for delivering edge-of-the-seat action proved more than enough to draw audiences.

Directed by longtime collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning is the eighth and final installment in the iconic spy franchise. It follows Ethan Hunt and his IMF team as they battle to stop the Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence threatening global catastrophe. The film features returning stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett.

The road to release wasn’t easy for MI 8. Originally planned to be filmed back-to-back with Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), production on The Final Reckoning was delayed, first by the COVID-19 pandemic and later by the SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming resumed in 2024 and wrapped in November after shooting across locations like the UK, Malta, South Africa, and Norway.

With a reported budget of USD 300 to 400 million, The Final Reckoning is one of the most expensive movies ever made. It premiered in Tokyo on May 5 and screened out of competition at Cannes on May 14 before dropping in worldwide theaters on May 23.

Critically acclaimed and commercially solid, The Final Reckoning has grossed over USD 200 million globally, making it the eighth highest-grossing film of the year so far and the biggest opening weekend in the Mission: Impossible franchise’s history.

