Gadar 2 creates mayhem at the Box Office; Sunny Deol film headed to collect Rs 57 crore on Independence Day

Gadar 2 is on a historic spree at the box office as the film has gone to another level on Independence Day with estimates indicating a fifth-day business around the Rs 57 crore mark. The film is doing unheard numbers across the board, with all the centers – be it multiplexes or single screens – facing capacity issues. The afternoon and evening shows are running at 100 percent occupancy across the country and we are speaking about 13,000 plus shows at a nationwide level.

Gadar 2 explodes the domestic box office

The fifth day of business could go anywhere, but at the moment, one can confirm a Rs 55 crore plus day, taking the five-day total collection in north of Rs 226 crore. There is a possibility of hitting the Rs 60 crore mark too, but all eventually boils down to the capacity that the film has to explode at the box office. The full-day occupancy for Gadar will be around 90%, which is again an unimaginable number in the modern era. The only scenario in which it could miss out on the Rs 60 crore number is the lack of capacity. Without the clash with OMG 2, the business on Independence Day would have topped Rs 70 crore with ease, as such is the demand and craze in the audience to see Tara Singh win over Pakistan again.

Gadar 2 Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 38.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 42.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 52.00 crore

Monday: Rs 38.50 crore

Tuesday: Rs 57.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 228 crore

Gadar 2 is an All Time Blockbuster

Gadar 2 has lost out on at least Rs 30 crore through the five-day run due to the clash and the real value of this 5-day weekend could have been Rs 265 crore, making it one of the biggest 5-day total of all time, if not the biggest, competing right up there with Pathaan, which clocked a similar 5-day number. There will be a big spillover of the audience for Gadar 2 over the coming few days, and the film is in a spot to emerge as an all-time grosser too in the long run.

In terms of ROI, Gadar 2 is already an all-time blockbuster and one now needs to see how far does it go in the long run at the box office. It’s the first franchise of Hindi Cinema to have 100% All Time Blockbuster Record, making it the biggest brand of Indian Cinema. What’s happening at the cinema halls over the last few days is an unheard phenomenon, last witnessed in 2001 around the release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, as the single screen owners are finding it difficult to control the crowd for 5 consecutive days.

The first week of Gadar 2 will be around the Rs 275 crore mark, and the second Monday will decide where could this Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma land by the end of its run. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol has THIS to say about Gadar, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Apne sequels