Game Changer Hindi Opening Day Report: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer relies on word of mouth

After Pushpa 2, Game Changer is touted as the next big movie to have come out from Tollywood. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the Telugu film is one of the highly-anticipated films to be released in 2025. Audiences have high expectations from S Shankar's latest movie, despite his last debacle, Indian 2. Also releasing in Hindi language, the political action thriller explores the story of Ram Nandan exposing the corrupt politicians.

Game Changer Begins With A Slow Start In Hindi Markets

Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer begin its journey with a slow start at the Hindi box office. As far as its reception is concerned, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer has received a mixed response from the audience on the first day. The performance of Game Changer now relies on its word-of-mouth.

Game Changer is expected to perform better in the coming days due to the screen presence of the lead stars. Apart from its word-of-mouth, Ram's return as a solo lead and Kiara's fan-following in Hindi markets may also help the film to grow its business.

Game Changer Fails To Lure Hindi-Speaking Audience

Yesterday, the advance bookings of Game Changer recorded 60000 tickets in the top national chains in Hindi markets. Turns out that producers bought the tickets and the actual sales are lower than expected.

The Game Changer team promoted the film in different Indian cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh). The makers had unveiled the trailer of Ram Charan-starrer in Hyderabad. While the trailer received mixed reviews, the promotional event generated signifcant buzz among fans.

Game Changer hasn't been able to attract the Hindi-speaking audience yet. Meanwhile, its Hindi box office clash with Sonu Sood's film, Fateh, will determine how S Shankar's helmer would perform in the first week and later on.

Game Changer in theaters

Game Changer is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the film yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

