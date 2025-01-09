Game Changer (Hindi) Final Advance Booking: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani movie sells 40000 tickets in top chains for opening day

S Shankar's upcoming film, Game Changer will set the screens on fire starting tomorrow. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the Tollywood movie will hit the screens on January 10, 2025. The political action thriller has good advances in the home state. The advances elsewhere are below par, including the Hindi markets as well. The target for the movie is to rake in the vicinity of Rs 100 crore gross worldwide on the opening day.

Game Changer Sells 40K Tickets In Top Chains In Hindi Markets; Heads For Rs 6 Crore Opening

Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer has sold 40k advance tickets in top national chains at the Hindi box office ahead of its release. The Telugu film is heading for an opening in the range of Rs 6 crore net. What must be noted is that there have been self buyings that have happened for the movie and if that is excluded, the total tickets sold in PIC may be under 10K tickets.

The word of mouth for Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer will be very critical in the Hindi markets. Apart from its original release, it is only the Hindi belt that can help its business to sustain for weeks, considering Ram and Kiara's fans among the Hindi-speaking audience.

Game Changer Targets A Million Dollar Premiere In North America

Game Changer recently crossed USD 700k in advance sales in North American markets. It targets a million dollar premiere and an opening day (premiere + Day 1) close to USD 1.4 million.

Game Changer is releasing on the Makar Sankranthi weekend. The Telugu movie marks as Ram Charan's comeback as a solo lead after 2019 film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, it will clash with Sonu Sood's upcoming film, Fateh in Hindi markets.

