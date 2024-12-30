Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer trailer to release on THIS date, producer Dil Raju drops major updates

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has officially locked its trailer release date. Producer Dil Raju recently shared an exciting update about the film at a recent event. He revealed that the trailer will be released on January 1, 2025, as a New Year gift for fans.

Dil Raju said, as quoted by Gulte, "The trailer is ready, but there is some more work to be done before we release it to you. The trailer decides the range of a film. We are ready to give you that experience. The trailer will be out on January 1st, on the occasion of New Year."

The Game Changer producer also shared details about the film's pre-release event. He said they had a successful event in the USA and now wanted to host one in the Telugu states. He mentioned they planned to invite Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan as the chief guest. He added that he would meet the actor to check his availability and then finalize the event date.

"After doing a successful event in the USA, we wanted to do a big event in Telugu states, with AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Garu as a chief guest," he said. He also mentioned that this event in Ram Charan's movie should script history.

Game Changer is an upcoming political action drama film directed by ace filmmaker S Shankar. The story is written by Karthik Subbaraj, and Ram Charan takes on the lead role alongside Kiara Advani in this movie.

The plot focuses on Ram Charan’s character, an IAS officer, who fights to reform a corrupt political system. The teaser shows him in various looks, hinting at a possible dual role.

The movie features a strong ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth and Jayaram, amongst others.

Ram Charan is also working on another film titled RC16. It is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Janhvi Kapoor stars as the female lead, with Shiva Rajkumar playing a supporting role.

