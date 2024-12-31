Marco Day 12 Hindi Box Office: Mollywood's high-octane actioner nets an impressive Rs 60 lakh on New Year's Eve

Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead, is becoming a huge phenomenon at the Hindi box office. The Malayalam movie is recording phenomenal growth in its 2nd-week thanks to positive word-of-mouth and better showcasing.

Marco grows manifolds in 2nd week; collects Rs 60 lakh on New Year's Eve

Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco is winning hearts with its unapologetic, brutal, and gory action. Touted as one of the most violent movies in Indian Cinema, it has grown immensely in the North belt over the last few days.

For instance, the movie had taken a slow start of Rs 1 lakh on its opening day. Cut to Day 10, where Marco stormed Rs 70 lakh net in the Hindi markets. The growth from Day 1 to Day 10 is surreal, to say the least! Further, it collected around Rs 50 lakh on its 2nd Monday (Day 11) at the Hindi box office.

According to estimates, the action thriller continued to score well on its 12th day. It added around Rs 60 lakh on the 2nd Tuesday, bringing the total to around Rs 2.6 crore net in 12 days of release in the Hindi circuit.

Marco becomes the biggest Malayalam movie in Hindi; targets long theatrical run

With superb word-of-mouth and increasing audience demand, Marco saw a massive rise in showcasing in the Hindi belt. Interestingly, it was released on just 60 shows on its opening day. Currently, the Hindi-dubbed version is playing at 500 screens, with 800 to 1000 shows nationwide. It has now become the biggest Malayalam movie at the Hindi box office.

The gory action thriller, produced by Cubes Entertainments, is set to enjoy a long run at the Hindi box office until its Republic Day weekend release. According to its trends, the movie will continue to see an increase in exposure. It has the potential to hit around Rs 10 crore net in its entire run with the Hindi-dubbed version.

Marco's global box office collection has already crossed Rs 70 crore. According to trends, the Unni Mukundan movie will storm into the Rs 100 crore gross at the worldwide ticket window.

Day-wise box office collection of Marco in Hindi:

Particulars Hindi Net Box Office Day 1 Rs 1 lakh Week 1 Rs 25 lakh 2nd Weekend Rs 1.25 crore 2nd Monday Rs 50 lakh 2nd Tuesday Rs 60 lakh Total Rs 2.6 crore in 12 days in Hindi

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.