Good Bad Ugly Advance Booking: Ajith Kumar's film clocks Rs 13.50 crore of pre-sales in Tamil Nadu, with one more day in hand

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, is all set to take a flying start at the box office. The Tamil-language mass action drama is selling tickets like hotcakes in Tamil Nadu. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the movie has registered a phenomenal advance booking in the home state.

Good Bad Ugly grosses Rs 13.50 crore from advance booking for opening day

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly grossed over Rs 13.50 crore of advances from over 3000 shows in Tamil Nadu. The movie sold approx. 7 lakh tickets with an occupancy of 58 percent.

The movie still has one full day to take the advance figure to a much higher mark. Going by the strong advances, the film is expected to lock a thunderous opening at the box office.

It will be interesting to see if the movie can record a smashing advance booking of Rs 15 crore for the opening day in Tamil Nadu.

Good Bad Ugly clocks Rs 25 crore advances for opening weekend

For the opening weekend (10 March to 13 March), the movie has already clocked a solid advance booking of Rs 25 crore, with one more day in hand. The movie is expected to wind up its pre-bookings at a solid figure of Rs 27 crore to Rs 28 crore for the opening weekend.

If all goes well, Good Bad Ugly will end the quench of a successful movie for Ajith Kumar this weekend. For the unversed, his last few releases couldn't entertain the audience and failed to do the expected business at the box office. His previous movie, Vidaamuyarchi, also met with mixed word-of-mouth, which ended up being a disappointing affair.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

