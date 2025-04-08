Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly 1st Weekend advance booking beats Vidaamuyarchi; likely to cross Vijay's GOAT and Rajinikanth's Jailer with 2 days to go for release

Tamil star Ajith Kumar is back; this time, he's not just making noise but setting records on fire. Just four months after his last theatrical release, Ajith returns to the big screen with Good Bad Ugly, and the response has been nothing short of explosive. Expectations are already being rewritten by the high volume of advance reservations, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where fans are snagging tickets as if it were a festival release with just two days to go.

Good Bad Ugly, which Mythri Movie Makers produce, has made an incredible Rs 23.82 crore in advance sales for its opening weekend (April 10–13), which is spread across 9,380 shows in 308 theaters. This is an incredible accomplishment, given that the movie has not yet been released.

Here's the day-wise breakdown:

Day-Wise Collections Thursday Rs 12 crore Friday Rs 3.88 crore Saturday Rs 4.06 crore Sunday Rs 3.85 crore

What's grabbing attention is how Good Bad Ugly has already outpaced Vidaamuyarchi (Rs 23.58 crore) in advance sales and is inching closer to some of the biggest Tamil releases in recent memory. With two more days of bookings left, the film is on track to surpass both Jailer (Rs 26.20 crore) and Vijay's GOAT (Rs 25.24 crore). Only Leo stands above Rs 31.64 crore, which might not be safe for long.

This rise indicates that Ajith's star power has not diminished despite the recent spate of flops and that Good Bad Ugly has already struck a chord with audiences despite the trailer being the only promotional weapon they have unleashed. Action, intrigue, and Ajith's dominant on-screen demeanor clearly complement each other.

If Good Bad Ugly builds this kind of momentum before its release, it might become a box-office sensation and possibly the biggest surprise hit of 2025. Will it then leap over Leo? In the next 48 hours, in terms of Advance Sales, we will find out.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

