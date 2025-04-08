Jaat Box Office: With Sunny Deol's actioner knocking at our doors, let's revisit Randeep Hooda's last five theatrical releases

Randeep Hooda, who has worked in movies like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Highway, Murder 3, Kick, Sarabjit, and more, is gearing up for the release of Sunny Deol's Jaat. The upcoming film features him as the antagonist. Before its release on April 10, we are revisiting the box office performances of Randeep Hooda's last five theatrical releases.

Box Office Performances Of Randeep Hooda's Last 5 Theatrical Releases

1. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar earned a lifetime business of Rs 24.5 crore net in India and turned out to be an average grosser. Based on the life of Indian politician and activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the 2024 release featured Hooda in the titular role.

2. Love Aaj Kal

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal collected Rs 33.5 crore in net business during its release. Randeep Hooda played the key role in the movie, which was a sequel to the 2009 film of the same name. Imtiaz Ali's 2020 directorial was a flop.

3. Baaghi 2

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 was shouldered by Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Also starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, the 2018 action thriller fetched Rs 160.75 crore net in India while securing a blockbuster tag.

4. Sultan

Headlined by Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, Sultan minted Rs 300.75 crore in net business during its theatrical run. Also featuring Randeep Hooda in a crucial role, the 2016 sports drama was a blockbuster.

5. Do Lafzon Ki Kahani

Helmed by Deepak Tijori, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani starred Randeep Hooda and Kajal Aggarwal. It earned Rs 3 crore net in India during its theatrical run. The 2016 release, which was a Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean movie Always, emerged as a disaster.

Net India Collections And Verdicts Of His Previous Five Theatrical Releases

Movies Net India Collections Verdicts Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Rs 24.5 crore Average Love Aaj Kal Rs 33.5 crore Flop Baaghi 2 Rs 160.75 crore Blockbuster Sultan Rs 300.75 crore Blockbuster Do Lafzon Ki Kahani Rs 3 crore Disaster

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

