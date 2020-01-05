Good Newwz Box Office Collections Day 9: Akshay, Kareena starrer records a HUGE second Saturday earning

Good Newwz has minted an impressive Day 9 aka second Saturday collection. The Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer is a few crores away from Rs 150 crore club.

Good Newwz brought a great end to 2019 and kickstarted 2020 on a better note for the box office. The Raj Mehta directorial released on December 27 and it has kept the cash registers busy since its release. The comedy-drama stars , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead. Having opened to a stunning box office collection, Good Newwz has benefitted from the New Year's Day holiday and now, the movie has minted a whopping amount during its second weekend at the box office.

With almost no big competition at the box office, Good Newwz has collected an impressive Rs 11.50 crore on its Day 9, second Saturday, as per Box Office India. The movie witnessed a 40 percent growth on Saturday. The trade website notes that the movie has performed well in East Punjab, New Delhi, UP, Noida and Ghaziabad circuits. The Saturday collections have resulted Good Newwz collecting Rs 144.44 crore.

Good Newwz's co-producer Apoorva Mehta took to Twitter recently to reveal that the movie has performed well in the international markets as well. Good Newwz surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. Following the success of Good Newwz, took to Instagram to pen an elaborate and heartfelt note for the team.

He wrote, "a huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can! To my partner in crime and cinema @apoorva1972 for always balancing indulgence with pragmatism ....to the entire crew of our special film!"

Read the whole post below:

