7 Highest-Grossing A24 Movies Worldwide: Everything Everywhere All At Once takes the top spot

Pinkvilla recently reported about the highest-grossing movies in various production houses—Walt Disney, Universal Pictures, Pixar, Paramount Pictures, DreamWorks, and many others. Here's giving an insight into the best-performing movies of another leading Hollywood production and distribution company. Presenting the highest-grossing movies of A24 worldwide. Check it out!

7 highest-grossing A24 movies at the worldwide box office

1. Everything Everywhere All At Once

Helmed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once is a weird and crazy comedy-drama that not only saw commercial success but also enjoyed critical acclaim.

Starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and James Hong, the A24-produced movie grossed USD 111.4 million at the global box office, emerging as one of the biggest moneyspinners of all time for the studio.

Moreover, the movie also bagged numerous accolades, including 7 Academy Awards in various categories. It boasts an engaging story and memorable characters.

2. Civil War

Civil War, starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, and others, took the second spot among the highest-grossing A24 Movies Worldwide. The Alex Garland-directed movie grossed USD 106.5 million at the worldwide box office, becoming a successful venture.

It was mounted on an estimated budget of USD 50 million, which is touted to be the most expensive for A24 to date.

3. Talk To Me

It is a supernatural horror movie directed by Danny and Michael Philippou that emerged as the highest-grossing horror movie of A24 to date. The movie grossed a massive USD 92.1 million at the worldwide box office, securing the third spot among the top-grossing movies of A24.

Talk To Me stars Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji and others. The movie follows a group of teenagers who can control spirits. It received positive reviews from the critics and did wonders at the box office. A sequel is currently in development.

4. Hereditary

Written and directed by Ari Aster, Hereditary is a psychological horror drama that stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro and others. Bankrolled by A24, Hereditary grossed a massive USD 80.9 Million against an estimated cost of production of USD 10 Million.

The movie secured the fourth spot among the highest-grossing A24 Movies worldwide. It enjoyed the top spot until the release of Everything Everywhere All At Once for the production company.

5. Lady Bird

Lady Bird took the fifth spot among the highest-grossing A24 movies worldwide. The 2017 released coming-of-age comedy-drama was written and directed by Barbie fame Greta Gerwig. It was her solo directorial debut movie.

Lady Bird not only enjoyed commercial success but also won many accolades. It emerged as a big success by raking over an outstanding USD 80.1 million, against a budget of USD 10 million.

6. Moonlight

Written and directed by Barry Jenkins, Moonlight is a coming-of-age drama that stars Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome and others. The movie was marketed as the first LGBTQ-themed feature with all-black star cast.

Moonlight was a big spinner at the box office and won critical acclaim. While it grossed a massive USD 64.8 Million at the global box office, the movie also bagged multiple Academy Awards in various categories. It is termed as one of the best movies made in the 21st century. Currently, Moonlight stands at the sixth spot among the highest-grossing A24 movies worldwide.

7. The Whale

The Whale was in the headlines during its release year, all for the right reasons. The psychological drama starring Brendan Fraser in the lead role, along with Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton, was a big success for A24.

Helmed by Darren Aronofsky, the movie grossed an impressive USD 54 Million, emerging as the seventh highest-grossing venture for the production company. It also bagged numerous accolades, including an Academy Award.

Following is the list of highest-grossing A24 movies worldwide:

Rank Movies WW Total Box Office 1 Everything Everywhere All At Once USD 111.4 million 2 Civil War USD 106.5 million 3 Talk To Me USD 92.1 million 4 Hereditary USD 80.9 million 5 Lady Bird USD 80.1 million 6 Moonlight USD 64.8 billion 7 The Whale USD 54 million

Besides the above-mentioned titles, some other top-grossing A24 movies are Uncut Gems, Midsummer, and Past Lives, among others.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

