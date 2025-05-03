Box Office: After close fight on opening day, HIT 3 and Raid 2 establish lead over Retro

This May Day weekend brought a triple clash that had the box office on edge, with Nani’s HIT 3, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, and Suriya’s Retro. All three films, from three different languages, opened strong, by drawing impressive day-one numbers. But now, just two days in, the scoreboard is showing a difference: Raid 2 is leading with Rs 37 crore, followed by HIT 3 at Rs 34.5 crore, while Retro trails slightly with Rs 32 crore. While the opening day was a neck-and-neck race, Raid 2 and HIT 3 have begun pulling ahead.

Suriya’s Retro, directed by the ever-experimental Karthik Subbaraj, presents a uniquely layered narrative. The film revolves around an orphan who grows under the shadow of a gangster. He is later drawn to a life of reform through love, only to be pushed into a destiny-altering situation. With themes of revenge, romance, family drama, and morality, Retro blends genre elements into a stylized, gritty entertainer.

Suriya brings raw intensity to his role, delivering both powerful action and emotionally grounded moments. His chemistry with Pooja Hegde adds weight to the story, especially in the more dramatic stretches. Despite these positives, Retro isn’t cruising easily. HIT 3, the Telugu mystery-action film from director Sailesh Kolanu, is right there breathing down its neck. Nani owns the screen as Arjun Sarkaar, bringing intensity and purpose to the character. While Mickey J Meyer’s background score adds punch where it’s needed, KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty's confident Telugu debut as Mrudula is wowing audience.

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, meanwhile, brings back the intensity of the original with a face-off between the senior star hero and Ritesh Deshmukh. While Vaani Kapoor made her mark despite limited screen time, both Saurabh Shukla and Amit Sial added the comic punch. Though the songs fell flat, the crisp dialogues and thrilling narrative are impressing the audience, which is why the collections are crossing Retro's figures.

As the weekend approaches, the collections gap may grow, but Retro still holds its own with strong content and star power. The coming days will decide if it can close the distance.

