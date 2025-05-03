Mani Ratnam or Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Nani reveals his choice of director and it might surprise you

Nani has been making headlines following the superhit success of his film HIT: The Third Case. The actor delivered a powerful performance as the intense cop Arjun Sarkaar. Amid the enthusiastic responses pouring in, the actor made an interesting choice between two prominent filmmakers and revealed whom he would prefer to work with next.

In an interview with Mirchi Telugu, Nani was asked which director he would like to collaborate with in the future. He was made to choose between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Mani Ratnam.

While he had previously chosen Sandeep Reddy Vanga in similar instances, this time, the HIT star gladly picked Mani Ratnam over Vanga, with a big smile on his face.

Coming back to Nani’s latest release, the Sailesh Kolanu directorial marks the third installment of the HIT franchise. The earlier films featured actors like Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh in the lead roles.

With Nani having completed the third installment, actor Karthi has been announced as the lead for the upcoming fourth part of the franchise, which will begin production soon. The Meiyazhagan actor was introduced in a cameo role during the end credits of HIT 3, portraying the character ACP Veerappan.

Regarding the box office performance, HIT 3 had a strong start, grossing approximately Rs 21 crore on its opening day. With an upward trend in collections, the film is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of the week.

Besides Nani, HIT 3 stars Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. The cop drama also features Suriya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, Adil Pala, Komalee Prasad, Ravindra Vijay, Adivi Sesh, Tisca Chopra, Prateik Babbar, and others in key roles.

The film is both written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It is jointly produced under the banners of Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. The movie is slated for release on Netflix after completing its theatrical run.

