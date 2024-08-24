The Independence Day weekend saw three releases from the Telugu film industry, with the bigger two of them, Double iSmart and Mr Bachchan, turning out to be unmitigated disasters, while the third, Aay, managed to do some face-saving numbers.

Double iSmart opened with a lacklustre Rs. 10.50 crore opening day on Independence Day, which was well short of what a Telugu commercial potboiler should do on a big holiday. Its fate was doomed by the negative reception, with the film seeing a massive crash on the following day. It scraped together Rs. 23 crore approx in the extended first week at the Indian box office, including Rs. 2 crore from the Hindi dubbed version.

The film is now out of cinemas after just one week, with its second Friday bringing in a meagre Rs. 20 lakhs. The final gross is likely to be over/under Rs. 25 crore, which will be less than half of what the original iSmart Shankar did in 2019.

Ravi Teja starrer Mr Bachchan met a similar fate, it barely doubled its first-day gross of Rs. 7 crore in its eight-day extended week with Rs. 15 crore approx. The film, like Double iSmart, has been pulled from most screens, earning less than Rs. 20 lakhs yesterday. The gross amount in Telugu states will be around half of what the theatrical rights were sold for.

Lastly, Aay turned out to be the better of the three by the end of the first week, even though first-day numbers were a fraction of the two aforementioned films. The film started with Rs. 80 lakhs first day and accumulated Rs. 7 crore approx in eight days. 2nd Friday held well with Rs. 60 lakhs, which means it should be able to overtake Mr Bachchan in the full run. The previous film of the lead Nithin, MAD, was a sleeper hit last year. That film grossed Rs. 20 crore plus in India, which seems unlikely for this film.

This is proving to be an awful year for the Telugu film industry, with just two major hits in the first eight months. The second half of the year will see a couple of big releases but it's not sure if they will be enough to salvage the year, especially with one, and possibly two, of these films likely to be postponed until next year.

