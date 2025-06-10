Indian 2 vs Thug Life Box Office Comparison: How have Kamal Haasan's last two movies performed in India and worldwide?

By now, it is common knowledge that Thug Life has failed to live up to the hype and expectations of its audiences. The Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam collaboration was seen to be the film that would help the star to restore the faith of his admirers, after his previous release Indian 2 ended up being a theatrical disaster that was panned by all. But that hasn't happened as Thug Life finds itself in a very similar position after 6 days of its theatrical release.

Thug Life, after 6 days, has grossed slightly under Rs 45 crore in India and around Rs 41 crore internationally, for a cume of around Rs 85.50 crore. Based on the trend, the movie won't sustain much longer in theatres, and end its run grossing under Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Indian 2, over the first weekend itself, grossed Rs 72 crore in India. By the end of its run, it put up a face-saving Rs 101 crore. International contributions of Rs 50 crore helped it finish with Rs 151 crore on the board. Thug Life will end up with collections that are 35 percent lower than Indian 2 and that suggests never seen before rejection.

The Comparison Of Indian 2 And Thug Life Is As Under

Particulars Indian 2 Thug Life India Gross Rs 101 crore Rs 44.75 crore (6 days) Overseas Gross Rs 50 crore Rs 40.75 crore (6 days) Total Rs 151 crore Rs 85.50 crore in 6 days

The major difference between Thug Life and Indian 2 is that while Indian 2 makers have lost money on the film, Thug Life will not lose money to producers courtesy staggering non-theatrical deals that Indian 2 was not fortunate enough to get.

The non-theatrical rights of Indian 2 were determined even before the pandemic. They were sold well before the OTT boom, when the digital platforms were ready to pay high premiums. Not to forget, the costs of the film significantly increased due to multiple postponements. For Thug Life however, the rights were sold immediately after Vikram when Kamal Haasan was said to be in his career's best phase.

It is due to right deals at the right time that the makers of Thug Life are in a safe spot (though Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam won't get their desired remuneration) despite their movie's disaster response while the producers of Indian 2 have already sunken in losses.

You can watch Thug Life in theatres now.

