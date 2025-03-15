Interstellar Re-Release Day 9 Box Office Trends: Christopher Nolan's movie continues its carnage in Indian theatres

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar remains a force to be reckoned with at the Indian box office, continuing its impressive performance even during its second re-release. The sci-fi epic, which was originally re-released in India from February 7 to February 14, grossed Rs 20.20 crore during that period. The second re-release, which began on March 14, saw the film collecting Rs 2 crore on debut day, with another Rs 2 crore expected today, proving its enduring popularity among Indian fans.

The film, released originally in 2014, stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine, Mackenzie Foy, and Matt Damon as a group of astronauts who embark on an intergalactic journey through a wormhole near Saturn to search for a new habitable planet as Earth faces environmental collapse. McConaughey plays Cooper, a former NASA pilot turned farmer who leaves behind his daughter and son when duty calls. The movie explores themes of love, time dilation, survival, and humanity’s future, making it one of the most thought-provoking sci-fi spectacles of recent times.

The film’s release in India was initially planned for December 2024 to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. However, due to Pushpa 2 occupying major IMAX screens, its re-run was pushed to February 2025. Unfortunately, the movie’s theatrical run was cut short once again when Chhaava took over key screens, limiting its potential.

Despite the challenges, fans continue to show up for Interstellar in India, proving how deeply it resonates with them. One of the key factors behind the film’s immense success is Christopher Nolan’s strong fanbase in the country. Known for his intellectually stimulating narratives, grand-scale spectacles, and mind-bending storytelling, the filmmaker enjoys a cult-like following in India, with his films persistently drawing audiences to theaters even years after their original release.

For the record, the film collected USD 681 million in its original run a little more than a decade ago. With its staggered re-releases over the years, Interstellar’s current worldwide cumulative box office stands at USD 750 million plus.

In India, as Interstellar continues its box office dominance, its repeated success highlights the country’s enduring appreciation for high-concept, visually immersive Western flicks.