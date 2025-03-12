Box Office: Interstellar to re-release in India for special one-week run amid high demand; Advances spectacular

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is set to return to Indian theaters on March 14 for a special one-week run. Warner Bros. India announced the news via social media on X on March 10, stating that the film is making its way back to cinemas due to heavy fan demand after its successful re-release last month as part of the film’s 10th-anniversary celebrations.

Despite its popularity in the country, Interstellar faced scheduling challenges in India, with its planned December 2024 screening delayed due to Pushpa 2 occupying major IMAX locations. In February, its rerun was abruptly cut short when Chhaava took over key theatrical locations, including IMAX. Now, the film is making a comeback for a limited engagement, coinciding with the re-release of Dune: Part Two.

Nolan’s sci-fi epic, which first hit theaters in 2014, remains one of the most celebrated entries in the genre of the past decade. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and more, the film follows a team of astronauts on a desperate intergalactic mission to find a habitable planet as Earth faces environmental collapse. With stunning visuals, a gripping narrative, and an unforgettable score crafted by Hans Zimmer, Interstellar has captivated audiences worldwide.

The film’s initial release earned USD 681 million at the global box office. However, thanks to multiple re-releases over the years, its total earnings now stand at USD 758 million. This enduring success highlights the film’s lasting appeal, drawing both longtime fans and new viewers eager to experience it on the big screen.

One of the key reasons Interstellar remains a fan favorite is its ambitious storytelling blended with deeply human themes, exploring concepts like time dilation, love transcending dimensions, and the resilience of the human spirit.

With this upcoming re-release, Indian audiences have another opportunity to witness Interstellar on the grand scale it was meant for. Whether revisiting or watching it for the first time, moviegoers can once again immerse themselves in Nolan’s epic world of space and time. The re-release this time around becomes even more interesting due to Dune: Part Two’s simultaneous release. For those unversed, the latter film arrived first in March 2024 but did not receive a great reception in India, ending its run in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore. Globally, though, it was a blockbuster, grossing over USD 700 million.