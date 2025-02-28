Interstellar vs Pushpa 2: The Rule IMAX Run; who won at the box office?

Social media has seen a viral comparison in recent months of pitching Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule against Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar at the box office. The comparisons emerged in December 2024 when Interstellar re-release in India was postponed to avoid clash with Pushpa 2: The Rule, leading to a widespread debate of quality cinema and typical commercial entertainers.

Later, Interstellar re-released in India on 7 February 2025. As February ends, Interstellar has concluded with its box office re-run. This Christopher Nolan cult classic has collected a huge sum of over Rs 50 crores only from IMAX. For Indian films, the same feat has been left untouched in recent times.

Pushpa 2 vs Interstellar at IMAX Final Collection

Comparing the IMAX run of Pushpa 2 and Interstellar, the latter has emerged victorious in the said comparison. The latter collected over Rs 50 crores only from IMAX in its complete re-run, taking over the Allu Arjun starrer in the said theatrical format. Another feather to this achievement is that Interstellar has touched this mark despite having low to average ticket prices.

For Pushpa 2, its trail in this comparison can be owed to it having a much wider release in other theatres and formats, distracting its audience from IMAX over to other available choices. Meanwhile for Interstellar, the film saw a much smaller release in other formats, getting 55% of its total from IMAX only.

Advertisement

Upcoming films of Christopher Nolan and Allu Arjun

Christopher Nolan is currently directing The Odyssey, an epic action fantasy based on a poem of the same name by Homer. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattison, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron as its leading cast. Meanwhile for Allu Arjun, he would be seen in director Trivikram’s next project as Pushpa 3: The Rampage undergoes pre-production.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.