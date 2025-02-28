Allu Arjun wants to collaborate with Game Changer producer Dil Raju for project? Here's what we know

Allu Arjun emerged to massive success with the release of his last film, Pushpa 2. The movie performed outstandingly at the box office. Now, amid another already promising lineup of films ahead, the actor is said to have offered to collaborate on one more big project.

According to a 123Telugu report,Allu Arjun has approached producer Dil Raju with an open offer to collaborate with him, provided it is backed by the right director and the right script.

It is believed that the actor has arrived at this decision to work on a project under the notable producer’s banner after the latter’s successful stint with Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun already has an impending project in the pipeline, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Besides that, the Pushpa 2 star has also been reported to be working with filmmaker Atlee on a quick pan-India project, starring Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady.

Other than that, it is also believed that the actor will rejoin forces with Sukumar once more for the third installment of the Pushpa franchise.

In other news, during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Allu Arjun opened up about the impact his role in Pushpa 2 had on his life and revealed how much time it took for him to move on from his on-screen character.

The actor admitted that the enigmatic character stayed on with him even in real life for quite some time. However, it took him about three weeks to get out of it.

Sharing his views on the same, Allu Arjun further said, “Life moves on; new challenges come; new exciting ones. I need to make a mark again. Pushpa is just one face. It's one beautiful face. It's not everything."