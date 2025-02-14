Box Office: Interstellar goes back to RENTAL and VoD, 1 week after record-breaking re-release in India; Will the Sci-Fi return to theatres?

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar has been pulled from Indian theaters just a week after its highly successful re-release. The sci-fi epic, which returned to the big screens in the country between February 7 and February 13, grossed an impressive Rs 20 crore in India during its run. Audiences flocked to experience Nolan’s visionary storytelling, Hans Zimmer’s breathtaking score, and the film’s grand visuals in both premium and standard formats.

While the film was initially expected to continue on standard screens while making way for newer titles in IMAX this weekend, it has now been removed entirely. The key reason behind this is the limited number of IMAX screens in India. With only a handful of such theaters in the country, exhibitors chose to prioritize new releases Chhaava and Captain America: Brave New World, which debuted today. Initially, Interstellar was supposed to regain some IMAX presence once the hype for these films settled, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Originally released in 2014, Interstellar stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine. The film is set in a dystopian future where Earth is on the brink of environmental collapse, forcing NASA to send a team of astronauts through a newly discovered wormhole to find a new habitable planet for humans. As Cooper (McConaughey) leads the mission, he braves time dilation, heart-wrenching sacrifice, and the ultimate question of humanity’s future. The film’s scientifically accurate and mind-bending themes have made it one of Nolan’s most revered works.

Advertisement

Despite being a decade old, Interstellar proved its enduring appeal in India, especially in IMAX, where demand was strong after audiences were denied the opportunity to bask in the cinematic marvel’s magic in December 2024 due to Pushpa 2’s IMAX dominance.

The goof-up last year led to heated online discourse about what kind of cinema the country prioritizes.

Although Interstellar is now available on rental and VoD platforms, its unexpected removal from cinemas raises the question of whether it will make a big-screen comeback soon. Given the warm response from audiences, another re-release could still be on the cards if demand persists. Let’s wait and watch if the sci-fi classic gets another shot in theaters.