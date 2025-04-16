Jaat Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol's massy action entertainer nets Rs 4 crore; concludes first week

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 7: Jaat marks Gopichand Malineni's directorial debut in Hindi cinema. Malineni's helmer is shouldered on Sunny Deol, who is back in his massy avatar. The film also features Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, and others. Jeet has finished its first week with a collection of Rs 4 crore on the seventh day.

Jaat, which is Sunny Deol's comeback film after Gadar 2, entered the box office with a collection of Rs 9 crore. In its extended four-day long opening weekend, the mass action drama collected Rs 39 crore, including the first day. On Day 5, it fetched Rs 7.25 crore, followed by Rs 5.50 crore on the sixth day.

On Day 7, Jaat earned Rs 4 crore net business, bringing its cume collection to Rs 55.75 crore in the first week.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 9 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Day 3 Rs 9.5 crore Day 4 Rs 13.75 crore Day 5 Rs 7.25 crore Day 6 Rs 5.50 crore Day 7 Rs 4 crore Total Rs 55.75 crore

In Jaat, Sunny Deol plays the lead role of Baldev Pratap Singh. His character is popularly known as Jaat in the movie. Randeep Hooda is cast as the main antagonist, Deputy Commander of the Jaffna Tiger Force, Muthuvel Karikalan, aka Ranatunga.

Regina Cassandra essays the role of Ranatunga's wife, Bharathi. Vineet Kumar Singh's character is called Somulu, who is Ranatunga's younger brother. Saiyami Kher is cast as SI Vijaya Lakshmi.

Jaat has been a decent performer and will have to score even better in the second weekend. Produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios, the latest actioner will have to lock horns with Kesari Chapter 2, starting from April 18. The release date of the Akshay Kumar-starrer coincides with Good Friday.

Can Jaat bring better footfalls during the Good Friday weekend?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

