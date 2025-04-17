Jaat Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol's movie nets Rs 3.5 crore on second Thursday; relies on Good Friday holiday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 8: Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat has been running in theaters for eight days. It is headlined by Sunny Deol, who is best known for the Gadar series. The mass action drama marks his comeback in theaters after two years. Jaat has entered its second weekend, bringing in the collection of Rs 3.5 crore.

Advertisement

Jaat, which is a Mythri Movie Makers' co-production, started its theatrical run with an opening of Rs 9 crore at the box office. The earnings of Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda-starrer stood at Rs 39 crore in the four-day-long opening weekend. On Day 5, the collection of the movie was recorded as Rs 7.25 crore, followed by Rs 5.5 crore on Day 6, and Rs 4 crore on Day 7.

Also featuring Regina Cassandra, Jaat has fetched Rs 3.5 crore net business on the eighth day at the Indian box office. The cume collection of the actioner stands at Rs 59.25 crore which is slightly under the Rs 60 crore mark.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 9 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Day 3 Rs 9.5 crore Day 4 Rs 13.75 crore Day 5 Rs 7.25 crore Day 6 Rs 5.50 crore Day 7 Rs 4 crore Day 8 Day 3.5 crore Total Rs 59.25 crore

In one of the sequences in Jaat, Sunny Deol delivered his iconic dialogue, "Dhai kilo ka haath", but with an improvised version. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Deol revealed how he was initially uncomfortable about using it in the latest actioner.

"I feel weird when I have to mouth these dialogues again and again. When the sequence in the film came and I was asked to deliver this dialogue, at first, I was not comfortable about it," the senior star told us.

Advertisement

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched Sunny Deol-starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Which movie featured this iconic dialogue, 'Dhai kilo ka haath'? Here's the dialogue which we are talking about: "Jab yeh dhai kilo ka haath kisi pe padta hai na...toh aadmi uthta nahi...utth jata hai!" Vote for your answer down below. Ghatak Ghayal Damini Gadar

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol's massy action entertainer nets Rs 4 crore; concludes first week