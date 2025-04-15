Box Office Analysis: Pre-screening for Kesari Chapter 2; a step in the right direction or a mistake?

The superstar Akshay Kumar was last seen in the patriotic war drama Sky Force on the big screen. His immediate next release is Kesari Chapter 2, a period courtroom drama and the sequel to his 2019 hit Kesari. The film is set to release on 18 April 2025. Directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi, the film also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

Kesari 2 Pre-Screening – A Masterstroke or a Mistake?

Very recently, the production team of Kesari 2 organized a pre-screening of the film. With the official theatrical release approaching globally, there are several factors that make this a potentially good step—and also a risky one—for the film’s reach.

This move could prove to be beneficial only if the film turns out to be a great watch on the big screen. That would generate positive word-of-mouth among a wider audience, who would then be more likely to watch the film upon its official release. As advance booking for the film began today, i.e. 15 April, this hype could also boost pre-sales.

The Risk Involved in Kesari 2 Pre-Screening

As for the risks involved in this screening, there is one major concern: piracy. In today’s era, nothing damages the prospects of a successful or potentially successful film more than piracy. Even during this pre-release showcase, there was a significant possibility that the film could be leaked on social media or third-party websites, harming its box-office performance.

Watch the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

Although the team tried to tackle this risk by implementing a no-phone policy during the screening, it did not completely eliminate the threat. In today’s digital age, no method is foolproof. As we’ve seen in past instances, several films have been leaked a night before their official release, often in high quality, by anonymous sources—sometimes even from within the production team.

As of now, however, this seems to be a well-calculated move, as the movie has received a highly positive reception from the limited audience who attended the pre-screenings, further increasing its hype.

Kesari Chapter 2 is set during British rule and revolves around the events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays an advocate fighting for the victims against the British Empire, alongside Ananya Panday, while R. Madhavan plays another advocate defending the empire.

