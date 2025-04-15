Jaat Advance Box Office Day 7: Sunny Deol's action movie relies on walk-in bookings after lower ticket prices benefit

Jaat Advance Box Office Day 7: Jaat, which was released on April 10, is one of the contenders at the Indian box office. It clashed with movies like Good Bad Ugly, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Bazooka. Led by Sunny Deol, the mass actioner is all set to complete a week of its theatrical run tomorrow. It relies on walk-in bookings for better footfalls.

Co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat has been an average-performing movie at the box office. As per advance trends for Day 7, Gopichand Malineni's directorial is expected to maintain a reasonable hold at the ticket windows. The performance of the movie on the first Wednesday relies on walk-in bookings and Sunny Deol's star power.

Jaat touched the Rs 50 crore net mark in six days. Out of all the days, the film scored the highest figure so far on Sunday, which was Rs 13.75 crore. Having a cume collection of Rs 50.75 crore till the first Tuesday, Jaat had better expectations, especially after the record-breaking theatrical run of Gadar 2.

After its first week, Jaat should gain momentum to sustain itself well at the box office. While Sunny Deol-starrer took away the screens of Sikandar, it is yet to be seen how it performs in the second weekend. Kesari Chapter 2 is arriving in cinemas on April 18, coinciding with Good Friday.

There is no competition between Jaat and Gadar 2, which was an all-time blockbuster. However, the new release has performed better than Sunny Deol's previous four movies. It includes Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Blank, Bhaiaji Superhit, and Mohalla Assi. All of them were disasters at the box office during their respective releases.

Can Jaat improve its performance in the coming days? Let's wait and watch.

Jaat in cinemas

