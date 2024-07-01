Kalki 2898 AD had a phenomenal debut at the overseas box office raking in USD 17 million in its four-day extended weekend. The film grossed USD 17.15 million (Rs. 143.50 crore) internationally, which combined with Rs. 336 crore in India, gives it a worldwide gross of Rs. 479 crore. Kalki is the third biggest opening overseas for a Telugu film, just behind Baahubali 2 (USD 23 million 3 days) and RRR (USD 16.30 million 3 days). It managed to outgross the full run of Salaar, which was the fourth-highest grosser overseas for Telugu films, in just four days.

The Prabhas starrer fared well all across the board and not just one or two markets overperforming. The numbers also came with a strong trend over the weekend. The film grossed USD 3 million on Sunday, which is double of what Salaar did. Normally Telugu films are very frontloaded internationally but here the Hindi version picked up over the weekend.

The top play was comfortably North America with nearly USD 11 million over the extended weekend. United States managed to earn USD 1 million plus every single day including Wednesday previews, making it the first Indian film to get consecutive 5 million dollar days in the country. In all, the four-day opening in the States is second only to Baahubali 2. In Canada, the film went from strength to strength with an enormous CAD 1.85 million weekend.

In second place, the Middle East grossed USD 2.35 million over the weekend. From the USD 550K opening day including previews, one would have normally expected USD 1.25 million or so weekend, but the film managed to nearly double that due to huge growth in UAE. United Kingdom and Australia rounded off the top five with GBP 900K and AUD 1650K.

The overseas box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD are as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 9,400,000 Canada USD 1,350,000 Australia USD 1,100,000 UAE USD 1,625,000 GCC USD 700,000 Malaysia USD 350,000 Nepal USD 250,000 Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 450,000 United Kingdom USD 1,150,000 Germany USD 250,000 Europe USD 400,000 Rest of World USD 125,000 OVERSEAS USD 17,150,000

(Rs. 143.50 Cr.)

