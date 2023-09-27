Jawan 3rd Tuesday Hindi Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film continues strong trend; Netts Rs 4.50 crores on day 20

Atlee Kumar's directorial, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, held excellently at the box office on day 20, that is on its 3rd Tuesday. The drop compared to 3rd Monday was a miniscule 5-7 percent. With around Rs 4.50 crores nett, Jawan has officially entered the Rs 500 crore nett Hindi club, emerging as the third Bollywood film to enter the club after Pathaan and Gadar 2. It is the fastest Bollywood film to manage the same. The SRK-Atlee film has had vital contributions from its dubbed versions and the all India total after 20 days, stands at around Rs 560 crores nett.

Jawan Is A Box Office Monster Which Doesn't Seize To Impress Even After Running For 20 Days In Theatres

Jawan is a box office monster which has broken opening to lifetime records. It is a Rs 1000 crore worldwide grosser and by the end of its run, it will have grossed over Rs 1100 crores. Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to have 2 Rs 1000 crore worldwide grossers and it would be no surprise if the actor clinches Rs 1000 crores again with Dunki, which is scheduled to release on 22nd December, 2023. Pathaan and Jawan showed the commercial side of SRK but Dunki will show the subtle and vulnerable side of his, which has not been seen in a long long while. The SRK-Rajkumar Hirani collaboration has materialised after two long decades and it surely will be worth the wait.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.50 crores 7 Rs 20.75 crores 8 Rs 17.75 crores 9 Rs 17 crores 10 Rs 29.50 crores 11 Rs 33.50 crores 12 Rs 13.50 crores 13 Rs 12.50 crores 14 Rs 8.50 crores 15 Rs 7.25 crores 16 Rs 7 crores 17 Rs 11.25 crores 18 Rs 13.50 crores 19 Rs 4.75 crores 20 Rs 4.50 crores Total Rs 503.25 crores nett in 20 days in Hindi

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

