Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan smashes huge Rs 500 crores in Hindi at the box office; Set to cross Gadar 2 and Pathaan

On 26th September, 2023, Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, entered to coveted Rs 500 crore nett Hindi club in India, thus becoming only the third Bollywood film to do a business of over Rs 500 crore in Hindi after Pathaan and Gadar 2. Jawan piped the magical figure on its 20th theatrical day, compared to Gadar 2 which managed it in 26 days and Pathaan which managed it in 32 days. Jawan has vital contributions from its dubbed versions and the 20 day total of the film stands at around Rs 560 crores nett in India and around Rs 1025 crores gross worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan Opened The Rs 500 Crore Club For Bollywood Films With Pathaan And Now Has Two Films Part Of The Coveted Club

Shah Rukh Khan opened the Rs 500 crore club for Bollywood films with Pathaan and now the industry has three Rs 500 crore Hindi grossers, in a span of just 8 months. The year has a number of really anticipated releases which have the potential to crack the number. It has been a defining year for the Hindi Film Industry with Shah Rukh Khan leading the charge and his most awaited film yet, Dunki, is expected to end the year for the actor, on a triumphant note.

Jawan Will Emerge As The Highest Grossing Indian Film For The Hindi Version In Just 4 More Days

Jawan only trails Gadar 2 and Pathaan to emerge as the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi version. By the start of the fourth weekend, Jawan will be adjudged an all time grosser. Shah Rukh Khan would be having two back to back all time grossers and what makes it even sweeter is the fact that it has happened in the same year. With Dunki set to release in 2023, can we expect a hattrick of all time grossers despite a major clash with Salaar? Only time will tell.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.50 crores 7 Rs 20.75 crores 8 Rs 17.75 crores 9 Rs 17 crores 10 Rs 29.50 crores 11 Rs 33.50 crores 12 Rs 13.50 crores 13 Rs 12.50 crores 14 Rs 8.50 crores 15 Rs 7.25 crores 16 Rs 7 crores 17 Rs 11.25 crores 18 Rs 13.50 crores 19 Rs 4.75 crores 20 Rs 4.25 crores ( early estimates) Total Rs 503 crores nett in 20 days in Hindi

