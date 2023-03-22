John Wick 4 Advance Bookings: Keanu Reeves' action-drama sees heartening response in India; Exhibitors rejoice

Box Office in India has been silent since the big release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film has been adding numbers steadily and so is the new release Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway but the day wise collections are still not adequate and nowhere near pre-covid levels. An analysis on the poor frequency of big releases can be read HERE.

Post The Release Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, There Hasn't Been A Significantly Big Release In Indian Theatres

Last week, apart from the films mentioned above, we also had a few other releases, none of which could really set the cash registers ringing. Kabzaa (Hindi), Zwigato and Shazam! Fury Of The Gods have ended up being huge disappointments theatrically with Kabzaa (Hindi) and Zwigato struggling to touch Rs 3 crores nett in India and Shazam trying hard to secure a double digit lifetime total. It is to be noted that the popular anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba has done well for itself in the limited showcasing that it has got, although not enough to make a difference in the larger scheme of things, for the exhibition sector.

John Wick 4, With Its Good Advances, Indicates That It Will Bring Joy To The Ailing Exhibition Sector

John Wick 4, lead by Keanu Reeves, has come to the rescue, to change tides. In what was looking to be an empty weekend for the exhibition sector from a returns perspective, John Wick 4, with its good advance bookings, has ensured that there will be smiles on the exhibitors' faces next week, before Bholaa takes over the reigns. The advance bookings for the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise have begun on a heartening note. John Wick isn't really a big brand in India as far as box office numbers go but there has been a growing trajectory with each film bettering the previous film, comprehensively. The Thursday night previews already have good ticket movement and if all goes well, John Wick 4 will cross the lifetime cume of all the three John Wick films that released in India, over the first weekend. The advances are a lot better than the DC Superhero film Shazam! Fury Of The Gods. Infact it has already crossed the nett collections recorded by Shazam 2 from Thursday night premieres, way prior to its release on Thursday evening. Shazam did around Rs 45 lakhs nett from Thursday night premieres and John Wick is already past 1 crore.

John Wick 4 Has Got A Unanimously Positive Response From Its Press Screening

The reports coming in from the west are highly positive and most Indian viewers who book in advance, book based on the early reviews from the critics' screenings that happen in the west. If John Wick 4 breaks out in India, it will ensure a staggering opening for the next film in this franchise.

You can watch John Wick 4 in theatres from 23rd of March, in the evening.

