JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani film nears the 50 crore club; Clocks 4 crore on day 6

Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli, released in theatres on 24th June, 2022, and opened to decent numbers on day 1 at the box office. It was followed by good growth on Saturday and Sunday, as the film recorded double-digit figures on both days. The film secured a decent hold on Monday but it is the steady Tuesday that really has put the film in a comfortable position in terms of box-office.



The early estimates for JugJugg Jeeyo on Wednesday are around Rs. 3.90 – 4 cr nett. Wednesdays usually show drops but the strong Tuesday made the trade believe that the film could have a steadier hold on Wednesday and Thursday. The numbers still are very reasonable.

The six-day total of the film is around Rs. 48.65 cr nett and the film has become the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, domestically, behind The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Samrat Prithviraj. It will cross the Rs. 50 cr nett mark on its first Thursday. Based on the trend and considering the lack of competition from Hindi theatrical releases, the film is looking at around Rs. 13 cr nett on the second weekend, which would keep the film in contention to cross the Rs. 70 cr nett mark and ensure that the film is a moderate success. The overseas numbers have been pretty strong too and they have ensured that the film is certain to cross the Rs. 100 cr gross worldwide mark.

The day-wise nett box office of JugJugg Jeeyo is as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 8.75 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 12 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 14.75 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 4.70 cr

Day 5 – Rs. 4.45 cr

Day 6 – Rs. 4 cr

Total: Rs. 48.65 cr

JugJugg Jeeyo, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, can be watched at a theatre near you.

