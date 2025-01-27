Madha Gaja Raja Day 16 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal, Sundar C’s SUPERHIT film adds another Rs 50 lakh; set for Telugu release
Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja continues to attract the audience. The Tamil long-delayed release is targeting a finish around Rs 55 crore in Tamil Nadu. Details Inside.
Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, continues proving the worth of timeless content. The long-delayed action comedy enjoyed another good day at the box office.
Madha Gaja Raja adds Rs 50 lakh on Day 16; targets Rs 55 crore finish
After packing a solid punch of Rs 13 crore in its first three days, the movie stormed the Rs 25 crore mark in its opening week itself. Further, it witnessed a phenomenal trend at the box office and smashed the Rs 50 crore mark on Day 15 (Republic Day). As per estimates, the Vishal starrer collected another Rs 50 lakh today on Day 16 at the Tamil box office.
The movie is currently in its final legs; however, it is expected to stick to the cinemas till the arrival of Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi. Currently standing at Rs 50.70 crore gross, the movie is expected to wind its theatrical run at the Rs 55 crore mark.
The movie is heavily benefitted by the Pongal festival. In addition, it managed to serve the audience’s demand for a vintage comedy. Madha Gaja Raja turned into a big successful venture, laying confidence in other filmmakers whose movies were stuck in financial and legal issues and couldn’t see the light of the release.
Day-Wise Earnings of Madha Gaja Raja Are As Follows:
|Day
|Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu
|1
|Rs 3.20 crore
|2
|Rs 3.30 crore
|3
|Rs 6.50 crore
|4
|Rs 7.75 crore
|5
|Rs 7 crore
|6
|Rs 4.25 crore
|7
|Rs 4.60 crore
|8
|Rs 4.90 crore
|9
|Rs 1.25 crore
|10
|Rs 1 crore
|11
|Rs 80 lakh
|12
|Rs 65 lakh
|13
|Rs 60 lakh
|14
|Rs 1.25 crore
|15
|Rs 2.50 crore
|16
|Rs 50 lakh
|Total
|Rs 50.70 crore in 16 days
Madha Gaja Raja in Theaters
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
