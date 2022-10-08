Kantara box office collections; Rishab Shetty starrer jumps on Second Friday

Kannada film Kantara had a phenomenal second Friday at the Indian box office with a box office gross of Rs. 4 crores approx, as the collections jumped from the previous day. The second Friday of the film was 2.5 times the first Friday, which is an extremely rare occurrence in India. The jump in collections mainly came from Bangalore city while the rest of the state was similar or had a minor drop from Thursday. The film is doing strong numbers across Karnataka but South Canara is simply out of this world. The film is now beating KGF Chapter 2 in daily collections in the region despite significantly lower ticket prices. The total India box office collections of Kantara have reached Rs. 29 crores, of which Rs. 28.50 crores have come from Karnataka.

Normally with a Friday of Rs. 4 crores, a weekend of Rs. 16 crores plus can be expected but it is possible that the film face capacity problem today and tomorrow in Karnataka which may limit the growth a bit. That shall mean that there will be spillover demand on weekdays which should keep them at high levels as well. When you have this type of trend in your hand, the film can go anywhere. The film should comfortably cross the Rs. 50 crores mark, probably in the second week itself, Rs. 60 crores should be done easily as well. The target, for now, is whether it can hit Rs. 70 crores or higher.