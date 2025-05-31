Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines becomes 10th post-COVID horror film to cross USD 100M in US

Final Destination: Bloodlines has achieved a milestone it had long awaited. The sixth installment in the long-running supernatural horror franchise surpassed the USD 100 million mark at the domestic box office on Thursday, becoming only the 10th post-COVID horror film to do so. The movie amassed USD 100.9 million in the US by the end of its second full week in theaters, with a strong USD 1.9 million second Thursday, the biggest second Thursday ever for the Final Destination franchise.

That figure marked a respectable 38.8 percent drop from its previous Thursday and far surpassed The Final Destination (2009), which made USD 663K with a steeper 58.8 percent drop. With positive word of mouth and solid weekday holds, Bloodlines continues to outperform expectations and is now eyeing a final domestic run in the USD 125–135 million range.

The film is also set to overtake Alien: Romulus (USD 105.3M) to become the ninth-highest-grossing post-COVID horror release in the US and will soon enter the all-time Top 30 horror films domestically. Worldwide, Final Destination: Bloodlines has grossed USD 192.8 million, making it not only the highest-grossing entry in the series but also the best reviewed, receiving generally positive feedback from both fans and critics.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Bloodlines is based on a story by Jon Watts and features a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. Kaitlyn Santa Juana leads the cast as a college student haunted by visions of an avoided tragedy inherited from her grandmother. As death starts creeping eerily close to her family, she must unravel the mystery behind the premonition to change fate. The cast also includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise veteran Tony Todd.

Initially slated for a streaming release on HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures pivoted to a theatrical rollout following delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming wrapped in Vancouver in May 2024, and the movie greeted audiences in theaters on May 16.

Thanks to a compelling narrative, nostalgia appeal, and strong fan reception, Final Destination: Bloodlines has breathed new life into the franchise, letting horror enthusiasts hope for more sequels in the future.

