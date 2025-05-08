Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 21: Akshay Kumar’s film remains steady at low levels; faces Raid 2's glorious run

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 21: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has been running in theaters for three weeks. Released on April 18, 2025 on the occasion of Good Friday, the courtroom drama stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 has remained steady at low levels.

Kesari Chapter 2, which is centered around C Sankaran Nair, has been a decent performer at the box office. It is maintaining a steady hold but at low levels while running in the third week.

According to morning trends, on Day 21, Akshay Kumar-starrer will experience a minimal drop of 7 percent in its collection from what it fetched on the third Wednesday. The legal drama earned Rs 70 lakh yesterday.

The drop is amid the national matter in the country which has diverted the attention of the people. The performances of theatrical releases have been affected by the current scenerio.

Also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari Chapter 2 minted Rs 80.75 crore net business in the last 20 days. Based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire, the recently released film is currently competing with Raid 2 and The Bhootnii.

Jointly backed under the banner of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Leo Media Collective, Kesari 2 has lagged behind Ajay Devgn-starrer which is heading towards the Rs 100 crore mark. Going by its box-office run, the courtroom drama doesn't seem to achieve this feat and will close its curtains soon.

Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay Kumar as Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair. R Madhavan is cast as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday is cast as Dilreet Gill.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

