Kesari 2 Box Office Day 3 Mid-Day Trends: Akshay Kumar’s movie sees growth in its demand on Sunday

Kesari 2 Box Office Day 3 Mid-Day Trends: Kesari Chapter 2, the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s successful venture Kesari (2019), was released in theaters on April 18, 2025. The film is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the legal battle that followed, led by Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film marks the debut of director Karan Singh Tyagi. It spent the first 2 days of its run and earned a total net of Rs 17 crore in India. With the onset of Sunday, the third day of its opening weekend, this Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to see a favorable growth in its demand.

Based on midday trends, Kesari Chapter 2 sees a slight growth in its collection on the first Sunday. The film opened with Rs 7.5 crore on Friday and with strong word-of-mouth, it grew to Rs 9.5 crore the next day. With a positive audience perception, the film is expected to see a good enough total on its opening day.

With an A-rated certificate, this Akshay Kumar starrer has turned out to be not much of a commercial entertainer on the level of Sunny Deol’s Jaat, its box office rival running in theaters in its second week. As both films target different sections of the audience, they are having a healthy run without proving to be harmful to each other.

Watch the Kesari 2 trailer

Kesari Chapter 2 did not have too big of a pre-release hype but it is the post-release hype that is helping the film put acceptable numbers on the front. Additionally, it is filled with strong performances by Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead, which has proven to be highly beneficial for its reception. With the same run continuing onwards, Kesari 2 can expect good box office results according to its hype.

Kesari Chapter 2 in theaters

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in theaters worldwide, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

