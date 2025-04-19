Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's movie nets Rs 9.50 crore with good growth on Saturday

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire, Kesari Chapter 2 is finally running in theaters. The much-anticipated movie delves into the courtroom battle between C Sankaran Nair and the British Empire. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, Kesari 2 has completed two days of its theatrical run today.

Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the new release kickstarted its journey on Good Friday. On the first day, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday-starrer fetched Rs 7.50 crore net at the box office.

The courtroom drama has observed a growth of 25 percent and collected Rs 9.50 crore on the second day of its release, bringing its cume net collection to Rs 17 crore at the Indian box office.

Day Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 7.50 crore Day 2 Rs 9.50 crore Total Rs 17 crore

With Rs 17 crore business in two days, Kesari Chapter 2 has the potential to bring more growth by the end of its opening weekend. It should perform even better on Sunday than it did on Saturday, to take the weekend cume in the vicinity 28 crore. Kesari 2 has received strong word of mouth from cinephiles and that can be observed in the trend. Most releases have dropped on Saturday from the Good Friday holiday but the C Sankaran Nair biopic has observed growth.

Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay Kumar as Justice C Sankaran Nair. R Madhavan is cast as Advocate Neville McKinley and Ananya Panday is cast as Dilreet Gill. It also features Regina Cassandra who essays the role of CSankaran Nair's wife, Parvathy Nair.

Kesari Chapter 2, which marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari, was earlier supposed to clash with The Bhootnii on Good Friday. The makers of Sanjay Dutt-starrer pushed its release date to May 1. Consequently, Akshay Kumar's movie is enjoying a solo run.

Kesari Chapter 2 in theaters

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

