Jaat Box Office Day 11 Morning Trends: Sunny Deol starrer continues growth on its second Sunday

Jaat Box Office Day 11 Morning Trends: The latest pan-India offering from Bollywood is the action entertainer Jaat led by Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. The film hit the screens worldwide on April 10, 2025. Helmed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut, Jaat has been running with an average demand. The film continues its run with a growth on the second Sunday.

Advertisement

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat has been an average performer at the box office. As per the morning trends on Day 11 of its run, the film is eyeing a slight growth in its box office figure thanks to the Sunday. This Sunny Deol led entertainer netted Rs 3.25 crore on its previous Saturday, taking its 10-day total box office collection to Rs 66.60 crore India net.

Jaat marks the theatrical comeback of Sunny Deol nearly 2 years after his all time blockbuster Gadar 2. The film opened with a mixed to positive word-of-mouth from its hype with its target audience residing in a few tier 3 and 4 centers, like any other Sunny Deol mass action movie, where it continues to run with excitement.

Watch the Jaat trailer

With the entry of Jaat into the second week of its run, this Sunny Deol film also now has a box office competitor in the form of Kesari Chapter 2, the sequel to Kesari (2019) and a period courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead. Post its release on the Good Friday, both the films are carrying their own pace without any harm to each other as both cater to entirely different sections of the audience.

Advertisement

With Jaat in its second week, the film has not faced any extraordinary response from the audience till now despite arriving with huge expectations among the trade. Though it is running well enough post the Good Friday boost, this movie is expected to wrap up its run under Rs 100 crore India net.

Jaat in cinemas

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda-led mass entertainer Jaat is released in theaters near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat 10 Days Worldwide Box Office Update: Sunny Deol starrer grosses Rs 87 crore by the end of 2nd Saturday