Kesari 2 vs Sky Force Day 2 India Net Box Office: Here's how Akshay Kumar's two films of 2025 compare with one another

Kesari 2 vs Sky Force Day 2 India Net Box Office: As Akshay Kumar continues his tradition of spoiling audiences with multiple films per year, here’s a Day 2 box office comparison of his two 2025 entries, Sky Force and Kesari 2. While both movies feature the beloved star in the lead role within the same patriotic genre, their revenue from initial ticket sales differs greatly. Check it out below.

On Day 1, Sky Force, released on January 24, netted a humble Rs 13.75 crore at the domestic box office, despite its Republic Day weekend debut. However, it saw a remarkable surge on Day 2, raking in Rs 23.75 crore net, taking its total to Rs 37.5 crore. The film’s strong appeal, driven by its premise centered around India’s first airstrike in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war, was evident in the increased interest from fans.

On the other hand, Kesari 2, which released on April 18, saw a more modest start. The historical courtroom drama, chronicling a significant event after the tragic Jallianwala Massacre, earned Rs 7.50 crore on its opening day—a softer number compared to Sky Force, but optimistic nonetheless. The film experienced a slight improvement on Day 2, with Rs 9.50 crore coming in. While this growth is notable, it pales in comparison to the explosive surge seen by the former film.

Kesari 2, for those unversed, is a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2019 film Kesari, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. It carries a heavy emotional narrative. The film’s serious tone is said to have impacted its mass appeal, contributing to its more restrained opening figures. The film stars Kumar alongside Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan and it has generated conversation for its historical significance. It must be said that Kesari 2 is seeing the effects of positive word of mouth.

Sky Force, with its high-octane action sequences, was clearly designed to cater to a broader audience. Newcomer Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sharad Kelkar, and others rounded out the film’s cast.

Meanwhile, Kesari 3 was confirmed by Akshay Kumar earlier this month. The installment will be based on the life of Hari Singh Nalwa, the first commander-in-chief of the Sikh Khalsa Fauj.

