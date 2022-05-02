KGF Chapter 2 Third weekend box office; Stays on course to Rs. 1000 crores in India

KGF Chapter 2 had another solid weekend at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 47 crores approx in its third weekend. The drop from the second weekend was almost 65 per cent, which is a very good hold considering it had competition from new releases in every region whether Hindi or Telugu or Tamil. The good thing for the movie was that it has holidays on the weekdays to help the business and the non-performance of new Hindi and Telugu releases will further help the going. The third-week business can still go on to hit Rs. 100 crores, which is what it needs to stay on course to Rs. 1000 crores final.

The total business of the movie stands at Rs. 870 crores after the third weekend, just around Rs. 15 crores shy of the current second biggest grosser in India, RRR. On Tuesday, Yash starrer will be able to beat RRR to become the second biggest grosser ever in India and may as well hit Rs. 900 crores milestone.

The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week 1 - Rs. 623 crores (8 days)

Week 2 - Rs. 200 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 9.50 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 16 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 21.50 crores

Total - Rs. 870 crores

The film is now the second-biggest grosser ever in North India, as it overtook Dangal (Rs. 419.60 crores) on Sunday with a total gross of Rs. 424 crores. Baahubali 2 is the biggest grosser in the region and is miles ahead of anything else with nearly Rs. 700 crores. In the Eastern part of the country, the film is closer to Baahubali 2 and may even beat it in Odisha and Bihar.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 158.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 141.25 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 90.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 55.75 crores

North India - Rs. 424 crores