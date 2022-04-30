KGF Chapter 2 digs up Rs. 1000 crores at worldwide box office; March towards the same in India
KGF Chapter 2 grossed Rs. 10.50 crores in India and $250K internationally on its third Friday, which puts its global total comfortably over Rs. 1000 crores mark, making it the only fourth Indian movie ever to reach the four-digit milestone. The domestic and international split for the movie is Rs. 836.50 crores approx and Rs. 172.50 crores approx.
The third Friday also keeps the movie on course to reach the four-digit number in India as well. The new releases have opened poorly at the box office and that will be helping KGF 2 in the days to come, especially when Eid starts boosting the box office on the weekdays. The morning and matinee collections today are considerably up from yesterday across the country, which should enable the Yash starrer to earn Rs. 50 crores plus in the third weekend, while the week can go as high as Rs. 100 crores plus if Eid boost is as big as expected.
For now, the worldwide territorial box office breakdown for the movie is listed below.
Karnataka - Rs. 151.50 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 139 crores
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 83.50 crores
Kerala - Rs. 54.25 crores
North India - Rs. 408 crores
India - Rs. 836.50 crores
USA/CAN - $6.87 million
Middle East - $5.75 million
Australia - $2.45 million
New Zealand - $0.40 million
Malaysia - $2.28 million
Singapore - $0.80 million
Nepal - $0.80 million
Rest of Asia - $0.60 million
UK - $1.35 million
Europe and Africa - $1.40 million
Overseas - $22.70 million or Rs. 172.50 crores
Worldwide - Rs. 1009 crores
