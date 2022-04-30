KGF Chapter 2 digs up Rs. 1000 crores at worldwide box office; March towards the same in India

KGF Chapter 2 grossed Rs. 10.50 crores in India and $250K internationally on its third Friday, which puts its global total comfortably over Rs. 1000 crores mark, making it the only fourth Indian movie ever to reach the four-digit milestone. The domestic and international split for the movie is Rs. 836.50 crores approx and Rs. 172.50 crores approx.

The third Friday also keeps the movie on course to reach the four-digit number in India as well. The new releases have opened poorly at the box office and that will be helping KGF 2 in the days to come, especially when Eid starts boosting the box office on the weekdays. The morning and matinee collections today are considerably up from yesterday across the country, which should enable the Yash starrer to earn Rs. 50 crores plus in the third weekend, while the week can go as high as Rs. 100 crores plus if Eid boost is as big as expected.

For now, the worldwide territorial box office breakdown for the movie is listed below.

Karnataka - Rs. 151.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 139 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 83.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 54.25 crores

North India - Rs. 408 crores

India - Rs. 836.50 crores

USA/CAN - $6.87 million

Middle East - $5.75 million

Australia - $2.45 million

New Zealand - $0.40 million

Malaysia - $2.28 million

Singapore - $0.80 million

Nepal - $0.80 million

Rest of Asia - $0.60 million

UK - $1.35 million

Europe and Africa - $1.40 million

Overseas - $22.70 million or Rs. 172.50 crores