Kill Box Office Day 5: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal film grows further on Tuesday; Sets itself up well for week 2

Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and starring Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal and others is showing some promise with its solid weekday trend. After a decent trend over the weekend, the movie managed to match its opening day numbers on Monday and now it has gone past its Monday numbers on Tuesday, with a nett collection of Rs 1.35 crore. The trends of Kill for Wednesday are looking strong and the movie is heading towards an opening week of Rs 11 crore.

Kill Grows Further On 2nd Tuesday At The Indian Box Office; Sets Itself For A Long Run

The film's weekday trend has ensured that it will be holding onto its screens next weekend, despite a strong holdover title like Kalki 2898 AD and the release of 2 new films, Indian 2 (Hindustani 2 in Hindi) and Sarfira. Due to the trend, Kill should positively go past Rs 20 crore. It's lifetime number is heavily dependent on the reception of new releases every passing week.

Kill Is Set To Join The List Of Hindi Films In 2024 With Strong Legs At The Box Office After A Low Start

In this year alone, we have had movies with collections in the viciinity of Rs 1 crore like Madgaon Express, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Laapataa Ladies going past Rs 20 crores and Kill is soon to join the list. While none of the abovementioned films can be classified hits, they are definitely films with respectable final totals. The Hindi Film Industry is going through a phase where the impact of word of mouth is quite immediate.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Kill Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.30 crore 2 Rs 2.10 crore 3 Rs 2.60 crore 4 Rs 1.30 crore 5 Rs 1.35 crore Total Rs 8.65 crore nett in 5 days in India

About Kill

Amrit (Lakshya) is an army commando. When he finds out that the love of his life, Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is forcefully engaged to someone else, he takes it upon himself to stop that marriage from happening. He boards a train to New Delhi, to unite with Tulika and get her out of the mess that she is in. Fani (Raghav Juyal) and his gang of thieves are on a killing spree in the same train that Amrit is in. Amrit takes it upon himself to save the passengers from the ruthless thieves.

Will Amrit be able to save all the passengers? What happens to Tulika? To know that, you have to watch Kill.

